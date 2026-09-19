Lalbaugcha Raja receives ₹3.18 crore in 3 days: Check gold, silver and cash breakdown

The mandal also received 12,389 grams of silver, estimated to be worth around ₹30.35 lakh. Among the silver articles offered were pens and carved cricket bats, reflecting the variety of items presented by devotees during the festival.

READ THIS: US Ambassador Sergio Gor attends Ambani Ganpati festivities, then offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Foreign currency, including US dollars, was also deposited at the mandal, adding to the overall value of the offerings.

The figures were shared by the managing committee of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, as reported by The Indian Express. The valuation of gold and silver was based on prevailing rates at the time of assessment.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganesh idols and draws thousands of devotees during the annual 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Visitors from across the city and other parts of the country queue for hours to seek blessings and make offerings.

Advertisement

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most visited public Ganesh mandals and draws large crowds throughout the festival. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the pandal with his family earlier this week. Members of the Ambani family, along with Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan and Ranveer Singh, were also spotted at the pandal

ALSO READ: A Ganpati covered in 3.83 lakh diamonds: Why Hyderabad is talking about Lee-Chee Ka Raja

The mandal's donation boxes are opened and the contributions are counted and recorded as part of the collection process. The total value can rise significantly as the festival progresses.

The latest figures capture only the first three days of the celebrations. With several days remaining, the final collection is expected to include additional cash, precious metals and other offerings.