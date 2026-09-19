Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Lalbaugcha Raja receives ₹3.18 crore in 3 days: Check gold, silver and cash breakdown

Lalbaugcha Raja receives ₹3.18 crore in 3 days: Check gold, silver and cash breakdown

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganesh idols and draws thousands of devotees during the annual 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 6:39 PM IST
Lalbaugcha Raja receives ₹3.18 crore in 3 days: Check gold, silver and cash breakdownThe donation box at the iconic Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai was opened on September 15. (Visual: ANI)

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal in Mumbai received offerings worth around ₹3.18 crore in the first three days of Ganesh Chaturthi, with devotees contributing cash, gold, silver and foreign currency, according to The Indian Express.

The collection included ₹1.9 crore in cash, making up the largest component of the offerings. Devotees also donated 647.47 grams of gold, valued at approximately ₹98.9 lakh. The gold contributions included jewellery such as bangles and chains.

Advertisement

The mandal also received 12,389 grams of silver, estimated to be worth around ₹30.35 lakh. Among the silver articles offered were pens and carved cricket bats, reflecting the variety of items presented by devotees during the festival.

READ THIS: US Ambassador Sergio Gor attends Ambani Ganpati festivities, then offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Foreign currency, including US dollars, was also deposited at the mandal, adding to the overall value of the offerings.

The figures were shared by the managing committee of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, as reported by The Indian Express. The valuation of gold and silver was based on prevailing rates at the time of assessment.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganesh idols and draws thousands of devotees during the annual 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Visitors from across the city and other parts of the country queue for hours to seek blessings and make offerings.

Advertisement

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most visited public Ganesh mandals and draws large crowds throughout the festival. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the pandal with his family earlier this week. Members of the Ambani family, along with Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan and Ranveer Singh, were also spotted at the pandal

ALSO READ: A Ganpati covered in 3.83 lakh diamonds: Why Hyderabad is talking about Lee-Chee Ka Raja

The mandal's donation boxes are opened and the contributions are counted and recorded as part of the collection process. The total value can rise significantly as the festival progresses.

The latest figures capture only the first three days of the celebrations. With several days remaining, the final collection is expected to include additional cash, precious metals and other offerings.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more