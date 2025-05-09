Business Today
Travel alert: Delhi and Mumbai airports issue new advisories amid India-Pakistan conflict, details here

Mumbai airport authorities have issued a travel advisory for all the passengers travelling via the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 9, 2025 3:00 PM IST
Travel alert: Delhi and Mumbai airports issue new advisories amid India-Pakistan conflict, details hereMumbai airport has issued a travel advisory for all passengers

In the wake of the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, several key airports and airlines across India have issued various advisories, keeping in mind passenger safety and well-being. In the latest, the Mumbai airport authorities have issued a travel advisory for all the passengers travelling via the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Posting the advisory on its X account, the airport authority wrote, "In view of enhanced security measures, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport. We recommend arriving well in advance to ensure a smooth travel experience. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Even Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued a fresh advisory. The latest statement reads:

"Delhi Airport operations continue as normal. However, due to changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols, some flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints may be affected. Passengers are kindly advised to:

  • Follow updates and instructions provided by their respective airlines.
  • Comply with hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.
  • Allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures.
  • Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.
  • Check the latest flight status through their airline or on the official Delhi Airport website.

We strongly encourage passengers to refer only to official channels for accurate updates and avoid circulating unverified information.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work closely with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains safe and efficient." 

