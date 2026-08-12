Independence Day 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for full-dress rehearsal on August 13. Check full list

According to the advisory, only labelled vehicles will be permitted on Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, and S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

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Restrictions will apply on Chandni Chowk Road between Fountain Chowk and Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg between Ring Road and Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Road commuters should avoid

Commuters without rehearsal parking labels have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road and BSZ Marg during these hours.

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TRAFFIC ADVISORY | INDEPENDENCE DAY–2026



In view of the Full-Dress Rehearsal of Independence Day–2026 at Red Fort on 13.08.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force around the Red Fort from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for security and public convenience.… pic.twitter.com/EAbVE5oXT4 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 11, 2026

Traffic Police has advised motorists to avoid Netaji Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and the Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass.

Alternative routes

For north-south movement, commuters can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

For east-west movement, commuters can take NH-24/NH-9 towards Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road. DND can be used as an alternative via Barapulla Road or Ring Road. Those travelling from Trans-Yamuna towards north Delhi can take Pusta Road, GT Road and Yudhister Setu towards ISBT Kashmere Gate.

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Restrictions on commercial vehicles and buses

Commercial vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 12 until 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period. Local city buses and DTC services will be diverted from affected corridors, while normal bus operations are expected to resume after 11 am, subject to clearance.