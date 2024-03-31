Triple blow for Instagram Reel stunt: Delhi man who stopped car on busy flyover arrested, fined Rs 36,000, vehicle seized

The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on a man who disrupted traffic by parking his car on a busy road for an Instagram reel, India Today reported on Sunday. The man, identified as Pradeep Dhaka, was arrested for allegedly assaulting cops.

In a tweet, the traffic police said it had seized the vehicle and registered a case under IPC sections for misbehavior and assault on policemen and arrested Dhaka.

The police filed a case against Pradeep Dhaka under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Pradeep Dhaka had uploaded videos of himself stopping the car purportedly on a flyover in Delhi's Paschim Vihar during rush hour. He was also seen driving the car with the door open.

Further, Dhaka set fire to police barricades and uploaded the footage online.

The Delhi Police uploaded a video on its X profile, showing how Dhaka's vehicle was seized and a case was filed against him.

The Police said he has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting cops.

It was found that the car that Pradeep Dhaka used for his social media stunts was registered under his mother's name.

The Police also found a few fake plastic weapons in the vehicle.



