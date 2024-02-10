'Triple Talaq, Article 370 were game changing reforms in last five years': PM Modi on last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha

In a significant address marking the conclusion of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encapsulated the last five years as a transformative period for India, characterized by the themes of 'reform, perform, and transform.' During the final session before the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, PM Modi reflected on the legislative body's achievements, asserting that the nation had witnessed substantial changes at an accelerated pace.

"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in country... Many reforms, that were game-changers, happened during this year," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the implementation of game-changing reforms that laid a robust foundation for a 21st-century India. He pointed out that the Lok Sabha had accomplished tasks that the people of India had awaited for centuries, including the historic decision to abrogate Article 370, thereby integrating Jammu and Kashmir more closely with the rest of the country, the criminalization of Triple Talaq, and hosting the prestigious G20 summit.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude towards the Members of Parliament and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their contributions and impartial leadership, respectively. He commended the Speaker for maintaining the dignity of the House even during the most challenging times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which was referred to as the "biggest crisis of the century."

The extensive list of accomplishments, encompassing initiatives such as the Data Protection Bill, robust counter-terrorism laws, the elimination of obsolete statutes, and the Women's Reservation Bill, commenced with the inauguration of the new parliament building and the public accessibility of the parliament library.

"Everyone said we needed a new building. Everyone wanted it, but there was never a decision on it. We decided on it and owing to that we are sitting in the new Parliament today," PM Modi said.

Underlining the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha, which saw a 97% productivity rate, PM Modi set an aspirational goal for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha to exceed 100% productivity. He also celebrated the passage of significant bills, including the Women's Reservation Bill and the criminalization of instant triple talaq, as milestones of progress.

As the nation gears up for the forthcoming elections, PM Modi's speech served not only as a report card of his government's performance but also as a rallying cry for continued support, positioning the BJP as the sole viable option for governance in contrast to the Congress party, which he criticized for its alleged 'cancel culture' and dynasty politics.

The pinnacle moment, however, was the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Many generations dreamed of one constitution but this house scrapped Article 370. People who had a role in creating the constitution must be blessing us today. The people of Kashmir were distant from social justice. Today, we took it to them," he said.

