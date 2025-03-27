Triple whammy: After bus and metro fare hikes, now milk gets costlier by Rs 4 per litre in Karnataka from April 1

Starting April 1, milk in Karnataka will cost Rs 4 more per litre. The hike, confirmed by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on March 27, comes after mounting pressure from milk federations and dairy farmers seeking better returns.

“The decision to hike the prices is by the milk federation, they were asking for Rs 5 hike per litre, the government agreed and decided for Rs 4 hike from April 1. The entire Rs 4 that has been hiked should go to farmers...” Rajanna told reporters.

Currently, a 1,050 ml pack of Nandini toned milk, marked by its blue packet, is priced at Rs 44. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells dairy products under the ‘Nandini’ brand, had previously adjusted prices in 2024 by raising the pack price by Rs 2 and increasing its volume by 50 ml — arguing it wasn’t a hike but a value adjustment.

This milk price revision follows a string of essential service hikes in the state. In January, the Congress-led Karnataka government raised bus fares in its transport corporations by 15 percent, citing higher operational costs. The revised fares took effect from January 5.

Bengaluru’s metro fares also saw an increase, with the maximum hike scaled down from 100 percent to 71 percent after public outcry. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) further raised the minimum balance needed on metro smart cards from Rs 50 to Rs 90.

While fare hikes impact commuters, the state continues to offer free travel under its Shakti scheme. Women and transgender individuals holding Aadhaar-linked Shakti Smart Cards can travel at no cost on KSRTC and BMTC buses — a move aimed at boosting accessibility and empowerment.

(With inputs from PTI)