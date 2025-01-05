Trouble mounts for Sambhal MP: Revenue recovery to be initiated against Rahman Barq

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal Ziaur Rahman Barq has failed to meet the 15-day deadline set by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to pay a fine of Rs 1.91 crore for alleged electricity theft at his residence, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. The deadline, which expired on January 4, will now lead to legal action for revenue recovery.

According to IE, Naveen Gautam, the executive engineer (XEN) of UPPCL in Sambhal, said that the department issued a notice for a fine of Rs 1.91 crore due to electricity theft at the residence of the MP on December 21. He was given 15 days for payment, which expired on January 4, "but we have not yet received any payment."

"In two or three days, we will issue a recovery certificate (RC) and request the district revenue department to collect not only the fine but also the accrued interest from the offender,” Gautam was quoted as saying by IE.

The fine was imposed after reports of power theft at Barq’s residence on December 19, leading to the disconnection of the electricity supply. The two meters at his residence had shown zero readings for the last six months, and the units consumed had not exceeded 100 in any of the remaining months this year.

"However, during our inspection, we found that electricity consumption in his house exceeded 16 kilowatts daily, despite the sanctioned connection being only four kilowatts. This discrepancy has led to a substantial fine and the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) for power theft,” Gautam added.

The engineer further confirmed that the power connection to Barq's residence would remain disconnected until the fine is paid.

Barq is also embroiled in another case concerning an FIR filed on November 24, accusing him of inciting violence outside the Shahi Masjid in Sambhal. The protests, triggered by a local court’s order to survey the mosque, resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including police officers.

On December 19, another FIR was lodged against the MP's father Mumluk ur Rahman Barq for allegedly obstructing government officials during the raid at their residence. Speaking about the situation, Mamluk Rahman Barq alleged that during the raid at their residence, the police and Power Corporation employees acted in a manner similar to how the police had treated protesters outside the Shahi Mosque on November 24.

Barq claimed that government officials were attempting to provoke people and disrupt law and order. He accused UPPCL employees of being deeply corrupt and colluding with businessmen and factory owners. He asserted that these actions were part of a deliberate effort to defame the MP and his party, stating that such injustice would not be tolerated. "The UPPCL employees are deeply corrupt and are colluding with businessmen and factory owners. All of this is being done to defame the MP and his party. We will not tolerate it at any cost.”

