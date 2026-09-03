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'Truly a Gift': Sundar Pichai credits IIT Kharagpur for life, career on its 75 years

'Truly a Gift': Sundar Pichai credits IIT Kharagpur for life, career on its 75 years

Shared by IIT Kharagpur on social media, the video quickly became a talking point among students, alumni and tech observers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 5:58 PM IST
'Truly a Gift': Sundar Pichai credits IIT Kharagpur for life, career on its 75 yearsGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sent a special, heartfelt video message to his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, as the institute celebrated its landmark 75th anniversary. He spoke about his memorable college days, including how he met his wife, Anjali, there.

In the message, Pichai spoke about the small but defining experiences that shaped his student years. “I have many happy memories as a student: from the meals at Harry’s to the Illu festival, to the nights studying in B308, to the friendships forged with wingmates, and to the professors who made a lasting impression,” he said.

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He added, "Campus is where I met my wife, Anjali, where I first learned to program, and where I had my very first few opportunities to use a computer, carrying floppy disks around campus.” Pichai described his IIT Kharagpur education as “truly a gift”, saying, “IIT Kharagpur played a formative role in shaping the lens through which I strive to make an impact on the world.”

Alongside the personal memories, Pichai offered a forward-looking note on artificial intelligence. “When I look at the next 5 years, I see AI moving away from the lab and the early adopters and into the hands of people doing the work—the healthcare workers, the government officials, the farmers, developers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

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He stressed that IIT Kharagpur’s role will only grow as it leads the next wave of technology, urging the institute to continue applying tech to societal challenges. "Estamos building AI so that it can help all of us do our work at the next level and do it in a more fulfilling way," he added.

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Shared by IIT Kharagpur on social media, the video quickly became a major talking point among students, alumni and tech observers. Concluding his message, Pichai credited students for driving much of the progress in AI. He also recalled meeting Gemini Student Ambassadors from across India at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi this year. "Their enthusiasm for how technology can improve lives was palpable, and it's why I'm so optimistic about the future."

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 5:58 PM IST
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