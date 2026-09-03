Google introduces Fairwind programme to strengthen cyber defence with Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber

Google says the programme is aimed at addressing a key challenge for defenders - powerful frontier models can be costly and difficult to control, while smaller models may struggle with complex remediation. Fairwind is designed to give trusted defenders an early advantage in securing critical systems, public services and software before attackers can exploit emerging AI capabilities.

Fairwind targets critical infrastructure

The programme initially provides access to government agencies, national cyber authorities, critical infrastructure operators and core technology platforms. These include organisations working across healthcare, telecommunications, energy and financial networks, as well as software foundations used by millions of downstream users.

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Google says more than 650 partners globally are participating. Access comes with operational safeguards, including limiting the tools to internal cybersecurity, incident response or penetration-testing teams and requiring protections such as multi-factor authentication.

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Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber works with CodeMender

Fairwind combines Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber, which Google calls its most capable cybersecurity model, with the CodeMender harness. Together, they can find vulnerabilities, verify fixes and generate deployment-ready patches inside an organisation’s secure cloud environment. Google says this could reduce remediation from weeks to minutes.

Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber recorded a success rate above 70% on Google’s internal vulnerability benchmark spanning 20 programming languages. On CWE-Bench, it achieved a 47.2% pass@1 score, compared with 47.8% for a leading frontier model, while costing significantly less. Chrome Security also found it produced 2.6 times more correct patches than much larger commercial models.

Google expands its cyber-defence push

Fairwind will evolve with its partners, with Google planning to expand access while balancing openness and security. Google says any Cloud customer can also use CodeMender with publicly available models through Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

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The company says its broader cybersecurity funding now exceeds $100 million globally, including $36 million committed to 35 US cyber clinics supporting more than 1,250 hospitals, school districts and municipal utilities.