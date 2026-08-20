Google launches AI tools for NEET, JEE and GRE prep, makes subscriptions free for students

Google New Student Offers

In the US, eligible college students can get Google AI Pro for free for one year, which includes Gemini Spark, higher usage limits, and 5TB of storage. College students outside the U.S. can get Google AI Plus for free, with higher usage limits and 400GB storage. In addition, users can also get discounts on Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium.

Fill in the blank: Search can now help with test prep for _________.



A. SAT

B. ACT

C. AP

D. ENEM

E. GRE

F. JEE

G. LSAT

H. MCAT

I. NEET

J. All of the above! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 19, 2026

In addition, students can also have a personalised experience with features like Student Hub to organise studies, Study Notebooks, bite-sized, personalised study plans, and Gemini Live that lets students discuss and work through Deep Research reports on the go. Students can also experience new Google Search learning tools.

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In addition, Google also brings tools and custom features for educators in Google Classroom. Teachers can track student progress in real time, and the Classroom app in Gemini brings education and AI tools together for educators.

Google in a blog post said, “Our goal is to bring lessons to life in the classroom and support personalized study at home, while keeping teachers in the lead.” The new AI tools and study features are expected to roll out gradually across supported regions, beginning with US college students before expanding globally. However, students or teachers must check eligibility requirements and register through Google’s dedicated student hub.