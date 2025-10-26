Trump eyes Pakistan-Afghanistan truce next: 'I'll get that done very quickly'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he can "solve" the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan "very quickly". "So, as you know, this is one of eight wars that my administration has ended in just eight months," Trump said during the Cambodia–Thailand Leaders Peace Deal signing ceremony in Malaysia.

"We're averaging one a month. There is only one left. Although I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up, but I'll get that solved very quickly. I know them both- Pakistan Field Marshal and the prime minister are great people and I have no doubt we're going to get that done quickly," Trump said.



"That one started up a few days ago, and I just feel it's something I can do. I do it nicely. I don't need to do it, I guess. But if I can take time and save millions of lives, that's really a great thing," he added.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have recently escalated into deadly clashes along the Durand Line - a 2,611-km border drawn by British colonial authorities that Afghanistan has never formally recognised. Fighter jets and drones from Pakistan targeted militant positions inside Afghanistan after repeated cross-border attacks, while Taliban fighters overran several outposts.

Trump was speaking at a ceremony marking the end of hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand, following decades of border tensions and clashes. "We did something that a lot of people said couldn't be done and we saved maybe millions of lives on this one piece deal itself. This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia, as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand. And we're so honored to be involved in that. So important to me," he said.

"I want to congratulate the two courageous leaders, and that's what they are. They were courageous, who are taking this monumental step," Trump added.

According to Trump, US mediation helped halt escalating violence earlier this year. "There was a lot of killing and then we got it stopped very quickly in this case. Took 32 years to get them stopped. They were fighting for a long time. This was very nasty, but it was stopped very quickly before it started," he said.

"Earlier this year, an armed clash broke out along the border of these two countries (Cambodia and Thailand). Really ancient countries by most standards. They've been long-time tremendous cultures resulting in numerous deaths and thousands and thousands of people displaced from their homes. It was starting because of America's strong commitment to stability and peace in this region and every region where we can do it."

Trump said his administration intervened early to prevent escalation. "My administration immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating. I held phone calls with both leaders. I was actually in Scotland when I did this and we had a lot of phone calls. We had a lot of phone calls. So, we sat there all day long making phone calls and it was amazing the way it came together very quickly. I mean, really, very quickly," he said.

He announced that the peace accord was accompanied by new economic partnerships. "Today, alongside this peace treaty, we are also signing a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand. The United States will have robust commerce and cooperation transactions with both nations as long as they live in peace."

"And I really feel that when we make deals, we see two countries that we do a lot of business with. We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars. But this is going to be a very long peace," he said.

Trump concluded by claiming that his administration had achieved what no previous US president had. "The eight wars that my administration has ended in just eight months, there's never been anything like that, never. There never will be either. I can't think of any president who ever solved one war. I don't think anybody-they start wars, they don't solve them. So nothing like this has been done in history. And it's an honor to be involved," he said.

