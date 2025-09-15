'Truth validated, doubts were without basis': Vantara welcomes SIT clean chit

Vantara on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) report, stating that it "made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis."

The statement came after the apex court's decision to officially record the SIT’s findings after reviewing its detailed compliance inspection of the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India," the statement read. "The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself."

The SIT, appointed by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale on August 25, was composed of Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and former Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta. The panel submitted its report on September 12, following a review of regulatory compliance, animal acquisition procedures, veterinary standards, financial practices, and adherence to Indian and international laws governing wildlife trade.

The Supreme Court made clear it accepted the SIT's findings and would not allow further challenges. "We are satisfied with the report of the committee... Now, we have a report of an independent committee; they have gone through everything; they have taken help of experts. Whatever they have submitted, we will go by that," the bench said.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vantara, asked the court to avoid disclosing details from the SIT report, citing confidentiality concerns. "There is some degree of commercial confidentiality," Salve said. "This is something which is the rival of the world… There is a narrative which is trying to bring this down."

The court declined to entertain new objections, including a plea involving a temple elephant. "See, there are certain things we probably feel are the pride of this country. Allow certain good things to happen to the country," the bench stated.

In its statement, Vantara reiterated its commitment. "The entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion."

Vantara added: "We take this occasion to pledge our solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care, and affirm that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them."

