'Trying to create Bangladesh, Nepal-like situation in India': BJP's big claim after Rahul Gandhi drops 'hydrogen bomb'

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday tore into Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader’s fiery press conference on what he described as “vote chori”. Earlier in the day, Gandhi gave a PowerPoint presentation and provided documents. He claimed that this was proof of large-scale voter fraud by the BJP and the Election Commission.

“While the Election Commission of India is functioning without bias, Rahul Gandhi is busy weakening democracy, misleading citizens, and trying to create a situation like Bangladesh and Nepal,” Thakur said, accusing the Congress leader of undermining democratic institutions.

Thakur countered Gandhi’s Karnataka example, saying: “According to records, the Aland Assembly seat was won by the Congress candidate in 2023 with a margin of 10,348 votes. So, Mr Rahul Gandhi, did Congress win that seat through vote chori? Today Rahul Gandhi himself admitted something in his own words — it was like dropping a hydrogen bomb on himself. He said, ‘I have not come to save democracy.’ Is he preparing to destroy democracy?”

Taking a dig at Gandhi’s repeated defeats, Thakur said that the Congress MP from Wayanad is getting frustrated day-by-day. He added that Rahul Gandhi has become habitual of making false and baseless statements.

“The Congress has lost approximately 90 elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. His frustration is increasing day-by-day... It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to make incorrect and baseless allegations. Seeking apology and being reprimanded by the courts have become a routine of Rahul Gandhi.”

He mocked Gandhi’s dramatic warning of a “hydrogen bomb,” saying the much-hyped exposé fizzled out: “While he promised a hydrogen bomb, he came only with firecrackers.”

At the presser, Gandhi alleged that voter lists were being manipulated through software and fraudulent applications, with minorities being deliberately targeted. He cited examples from Karnataka’s Aland constituency, claiming that over 6,000 names had been deleted using phone numbers linked to people outside the state.

He further accused the poll body and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of presiding over a “systematic, mass deletion of voters” in Congress-dominated pockets ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls.

The Election Commission, however, brushed off the claims, calling them “incorrect and baseless.” Officials clarified that voter deletions cannot be carried out online by the public and that no removal from the rolls takes place without notifying the individual concerned and giving them a chance to respond.