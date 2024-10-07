scorecardresearch
Twist in PDP's support to Congress-NC: Iltija Mufti says decision only after...

Twist in PDP's support to Congress-NC: Iltija Mufti says decision only after...

Mufti's comment comes amid reports that PDP has extended its support to Congress-NC, which is likely to win a majority of seats in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results on Tuesday Jammu and Kashmir Election Results on Tuesday

PDP's Iltija Mufti on Monday junked the reports of her party's support to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir. She said PDP's senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. "This is our official stand." 

Mufti's comment comes amid reports that PDP has extended its support to Congress-NC, which is likely to win a majority of seats in Jammu and Kashmir. 

As per exit polls, Congress-NC is likely to win 40-48 of 90 assembly seats. If this camp falls short, it will require the support of other parties and Independents. 

Earlier today, Farooq Abdullah said that Congress-NC will take support from PDP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Counting of votes will take place tomorrow, Tuesday (October 8).

Published on: Oct 07, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
