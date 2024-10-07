Twist in PDP's support to Congress-NC: Iltija Mufti says decision only after...

PDP's Iltija Mufti on Monday junked the reports of her party's support to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir. She said PDP's senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. "This is our official stand."

Mufti's comment comes amid reports that PDP has extended its support to Congress-NC, which is likely to win a majority of seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Unnecessary speculations. Let me put the record straight. PDPs senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand. — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) October 7, 2024

As per exit polls, Congress-NC is likely to win 40-48 of 90 assembly seats. If this camp falls short, it will require the support of other parties and Independents.

Earlier today, Farooq Abdullah said that Congress-NC will take support from PDP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Counting of votes will take place tomorrow, Tuesday (October 8).