Two Indian nationals killed, one missing in merchant vessel attack amid West Asia conflict

Two Indian nationals have died and one remains missing after merchant ships they were working on came under attack amid the ongoing conflict in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. The government also confirmed that Indian citizens were injured in separate incidents in Israel and Dubai.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the casualties while briefing the media on the situation involving Indians in the conflict zone. “Two Indian nationals have died, and one remains missing,” he said, adding that the incident occurred when merchant vessels carrying the crew members came under attack during the hostilities.

The ministry said one Indian national was injured in Israel and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Another Indian citizen sustained injuries in Dubai, and the Indian consulate there is in touch with the individual and monitoring the situation.

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Tehran is assisting Indian nationals who wish to leave the conflict-affected region by facilitating land crossings into neighbouring countries such as Azerbaijan, from where they can take flights back to India. Officials said arrangements are being coordinated to ensure safe movement of citizens amid the ongoing tensions.

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Jaiswal said India remains committed to the safety and welfare of its nationals in the Gulf region. “We remain committed to the welfare of our nationals who are in the GCC countries,” he said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Jaiswal also said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been in regular contact with his counterparts in the region, including Iran and Gulf nations, to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and to coordinate support measures where required.

Highlighting the scale of the Indian presence in the region, he noted that nearly 10 million Indians live and work across GCC countries. “We have a large diaspora in the GCC region, and their welfare is of utmost priority for us,” Jaiswal said.

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The MEA said it is in constant contact with Indian missions in the region and local authorities to provide assistance to affected citizens and to closely track developments as the conflict continues.