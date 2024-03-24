'Two kids, no polygamy': Assam CM's conditions for Bangladeshi Muslims to be indigenous

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid out conditions for the Bangladesh-origin Bengali-speaking Muslims, known as 'miya', to be recognised as indigenous people of the state. Sarma stated that they should stop having more than two children and practising polygamy, and should not marry off their minor daughters.

"Whether 'miyas' (Bengali-speaking Muslims) are indigenous or not is a different matter. What we are saying is that if they try to be 'indigenous', we have no problem. But for that, they have to forsake child marriage and polygamy, and encourage women education," Sarma said.

He emphasised the need for them to educate their children to become professionals like doctors and engineers, and to send their daughters to schools. He also suggested that they should provide their daughters with rights over their fathers' properties.

Sarma argued that adopting these practices and the culture of Assamese people could lead to them being recognised as indigenous in the future. He also expressed concerns over encroachments on the land for 'satras' or Vaishnavite monasteries by some groups.

The Chief Minister asked: "I always tell them, there is no problem in 'miyas' being indigenous. But they cannot have two-three wives. This is not an Assamese culture. How can one encroach 'satra' (Vaishnavite monastery) land and want to be indigenous?"

This, however, is not the first time the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam has shown its iron hand against child marriage. Last month, the Assam CM said in the state assembly that he would not allow any child marriage in the state as long as he is alive.

"I want to make it loud and clear that till the time I am there, I will not allow you (Opposition) to play with the future of innocent Muslim children. I will bring an end to this exploitative business and will not allow a single child marriage to take place in Assam," Sarma said.

He added that he will completely stop child marriages and the exploitative business around it "opened to ruin the daughters of the Muslim community by 2026."

In 2023, the state government cracked down against child marriage in two phases. It was found several elderly men married multiple times, as per Sarma.

He added that the wives of these men were mostly young girls from poor sections of the society. In the first phase during February last year, as many as 3,483 people were arrested and 4,515 cases registered. In the second phase during October 2023, 915 people were arrested and 710 cases were registered.

In October last year, Sarma said the BJP does not need the votes of 'miyas' for the next 10 years till they reform themselves and quit practices like child marriage, polygamy among others.

"When elections come, I myself will request them not to vote for us. Vote for us if you follow family planning, stop child marriage and shed fundamentalism," he said at the time. He added: "To complete these, it will take 10 years. We will seek votes after 10 years, not now."

In 2022, the Assam cabinet recognised around 40 lakh Assamese-speaking Muslims with no history of migration from Bangladesh as 'indigenous Assamese Muslims', differentiating them from the Bangladesh-origin migrants.

Assam has the second largest Muslim population in India, with a significant number being Bangladesh-origin migrants. As per India Today North East, Assamese-speaking indigenous Muslims comprise 37 per cent of the total Muslim population in the state whereas 63 are the 'miyas'.