UIDAI waives biometric update fees for 6 crore children aged 7-15, effective till Oct 2026

In a sweeping move expected to ease access to education and welfare services for nearly 6 crore children, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived all charges for Aadhaar biometric updates for those aged 7 to 15. The waiver took effect on October 1 and will remain in place for one year.

Advertisement

Children are enrolled in Aadhaar without fingerprints and iris scans if they are under five, due to the immaturity of biometric features at that age. They must undergo biometric data capture when they turn five and again at fifteen.

These are classified as the first and second Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBUs). Until now, MBUs were free only if conducted within specific windows — ages 5 to 7 for the first MBU, and 15 to 17 for the second. Beyond those age ranges, UIDAI charged Rs 125 per update.

With the new policy, UIDAI has eliminated this fee entirely for the 7-15 age group, ensuring that children who missed the original free window can still update their Aadhaar records without financial burden.

Advertisement

“Biometric updates in Aadhaar are essential for ensuring that children can seamlessly access services like school admissions, entrance exams, scholarships, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes,” the UIDAI said in an official statement released on October 4.

The Aadhaar update process involves capturing fingerprints, iris scans, and a new photograph, linking a child’s biometric identity with their existing demographic data. The updated Aadhaar significantly enhances the utility of the identification system for children as they integrate into formal education and welfare systems.

UIDAI has urged all parents and guardians to prioritize updating their children’s Aadhaar records within the waiver period to ensure uninterrupted access to essential public services.

The year-long waiver comes as part of a broader pro-people initiative by UIDAI aimed at simplifying Aadhaar-linked access to government services, particularly for vulnerable and underserved segments.