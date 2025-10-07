UK PM Starmer's 2-day India visit kicks off tomorrow: Trade, security, innovation on agenda

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will be visiting India on October 8-9, 2025, for the first time since he came to power in 2024. This also marks his first official trip to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will discuss the progress of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and review the 10-year "Vision 2035" roadmap, covering key areas such as trade, technology, defence, energy, and people-to-people relations.

A central focus of the visit will be the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is expected to serve as a cornerstone for future economic collaboration. During their discussions, both Prime Ministers will engage with businesses and industry leaders to explore the opportunities presented by CETA.

Starmer’s upcoming visit also sheds light on the growing strategic ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on key pillars outlined in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders will assess the progress made in various areas under the "Vision 2035" framework, which aims to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, climate change, and security.

The visit will further provide a platform for dialogue on regional and global issues, allowing the two leaders to exchange views on matters of international importance.

Global Fintech Fest

In addition, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer will participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, delivering keynote addresses. The event, which is expected to attract over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, will focus on "Empowering Finance for a Better World" through AI, innovation, and inclusion.

The Global Fintech Fest 2025 is set to be one of the largest fintech gatherings in the world, with over 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, and 400 exhibitors in attendance. Notable international institutions such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Deutsche Bundesbank will also participate, further elevating the event's status as a global forum for financial policy dialogue.