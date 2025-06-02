Ukraine's drone assault ahead of talks was reckless, risks massive Russian response, warns ex-Foreign Secretary

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Monday criticised Ukraine's drone strike on Russian nuclear-capable bombers deep inside Siberia, calling it "reckless political folly" despite its tactical brilliance.

"Ukraine's drone attack on airbases deep inside Russia that has destroyed several Russian nuclear bombers may be admired for its imaginative planning and technical execution but it amounts to reckless political folly," Sibal said, underlining the heightened risk of escalation just as peace talks were about to resume.

The attack, which took place more than 4,300 km inside Russian territory, destroyed over 40 aircraft and marked the first known Ukrainian strike on strategic bombers stationed that far from the front lines.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, the operation dealt a significant blow to Russia's long-range strike capability just hours before a second round of peace talks was set to begin in Istanbul.

Sibal warned that the strike sends a dangerous message about Ukraine's intentions. "The attack took place on the eve of the second round of peace talks in Istanbul. There is a message there. The Ukrainian strategy endorsed and supported by Europe is to either enter the peace negotiations with strength or sabotage them," he said.

A military official revealed that the drone operation had been in planning for over 18 months and was directly overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the Associated Press. Zelenskyy later confirmed that 117 drones were used in the attack, which was coordinated from a site located near the local FSB (Russian security agency) headquarters.

The operation reportedly involved smuggling first-person view (FPV) drones into Russia, hiding them in wooden mobile houses on trucks, and launching them remotely. "At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers,” the source told AP.

Sibal suggested the deeper motive may be to provoke a larger confrontation involving the United States. "Ukraine would know Russia would react massively, which Zelensky and his European backers calculate might compel the US under Trump to get involved, egged on by anti-Russian forces in the Republican and Democratic parties," he said.

He expressed surprise that Russia had not walked out of the peace process despite what he described as a "brazen strike" and a "humiliating blow" to its military. "Ukraine has administered a humiliating blow on Russia leaving it no choice but to react massively," he said, warning of the implications for global security.

"This is what should be a matter of deep concern to the non-western world. This conflict should end. Ukraine's highly escalatory attack needs to be deplored rather than lauded for its technical prowess," Sibal concluded.



