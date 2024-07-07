Union Home Ministry initiates action against Kolkata CP, DCP for ‘maligning’ reputation of West Bengal governor

The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukherjee for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by spreading false information, according to a central government official.

This action follows a report submitted by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to the Union ministry, alleging that Goyal and Mukherjee were "acting in a manner completely unbecoming of a public servant."

In his report submitted to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in late June, Bose highlighted issues with Kolkata Police officers preventing victims of post-poll violence from meeting him despite his permission.

"The Union Home Ministry has taken disciplinary steps against these IPS officers based on a detailed report from Governor CV Ananda Bose," the official told PTI. Copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4.

The Governor also accused other police officers stationed at the Raj Bhavan of encouraging and promoting fabricated allegations by a female employee during April-May 2024.

"These IPS officers have tarnished the office of the Governor and acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant, ignoring the Conduct Rules," the official added.