Unions write to labour minister over ‘backdoor approach’ on committee to draft standards for beedi, cigar workers

Central trade unions have written to Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav objecting to a recent decision by the labour ministry to draft standards for Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition Code, 2020, for beedi and cigar workers.

While the ministry has recently set up a committee for this, which has also held its first meeting, central trade unions have said that this is a backdoor approach to implementing the labour codes without discussion with them. The committee has co-opted only one trade union representative as its member, B Surendran, Organising Secretary of RSS affiliated Bhartiya Mazoor Sangh (BMS).

“The government has failed and neglected to involve all the central trade unions, at least those who have beedi and cigar worker unions affiliated to them and has involved only BMS unions,” said the letter by the central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

They have further highlighted that the exercise is against the Model Code of Conduct as the elections are currently underway.

The trade unions also pointed out that with the rollout of GST in the year 2017, the Beedi and Cigar Workers’ Welfare Act was repealed without any consultation with the unions. This has stopped the Beedi cess, making the welfare board completely defunct. “There are more than 75 lakh beedi workers in India, majority of them being women and they are all deprived of their fundamental right of welfare,” they noted.

The committee chaired by Deputy Director General (labour Welfare), Ministry of Labour was set up on April 15 for preparing a draft standard on Occupational Safety and Health for workplace relating to beedi and cigar under Section 18 (1) of the Occupational Safety, health and Working Condition Code, 2020. The committee also held its first meeting on April 30.

The Code is a part of the four Labour Codes that were passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2020 but are yet to be notified. With far reaching changes with an aim to enable of ease of doing business and modernise labour laws, the Codes have been in the slow lane as both industry as well as trade unions have had concerns over them. Their notification can be done after consensus building with States as labour is a subject on the concurrent list in the Constitution.