'Unshakeable grit': Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump as he returns as US President

In a dramatic comeback, Donald Trump has secured a historic second term as President of the United States, and prominent Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is among the global figures lauding his victory. Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, praised Trump for his resilience, calling him the "embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination, and the courage to stay true to his beliefs."

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination, and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump," said Adani in his message, noting his admiration for Trump's fierce resolve. "Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation’s founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect."

If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's… pic.twitter.com/oCztiexw4b — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 6, 2024

Trump, 78, clinched his return to the White House on Wednesday by securing the requisite 270 Electoral College votes, edging out President Kamala Harris, in a high-stakes contest. His victory was sealed with a win in the swing state of Wisconsin, ultimately securing him 279 electoral votes to Harris' 223, with several states still counting. Trump also led in the popular vote by around 5 million, marking a significant comeback after his loss in the 2020 election.

The former president's journey back to the White House has been anything but smooth. Trump faced multiple legal challenges and survived two assassination attempts during the campaign. In July, he narrowly escaped an attack when a bullet grazed his right ear at a Pennsylvania rally, heightening concerns over political violence. Another attempt was foiled at his Florida golf course in September. Despite these hurdles, Trump's determination remained unshaken, and his eventual win has stirred hopes of improved US-India relations under his renewed leadership.

Experts in India see Trump's victory as a potential boost for bilateral ties. Former Deputy NSA and Ambassador Pankaj Saran emphasised the warm rapport between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting a positive shift in India-US relations. "From a political and strategic perspective, we are in for a much better period compared to the Biden administration," he said while speaking to news agency ANI. "Yes, there will be some areas of problem which we can discuss, but broadly speaking, the India-U.S. relationship is poised for even greater advancement with the Trump administration.”

Similarly, former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri pointed to the fruitful ties shared by both nations during Trump's previous term. "India had excellent relations with the US when Trump was in power (from 2016 to 2020),” he noted, while also cautioning that Trump may take a firm stance on trade, tariffs, and investment. “We need to be prepared for all this. This is only the second time in US history that a president who lost has come back.”