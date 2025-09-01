‘Untenable’: Bombay HC fumes over Maratha quota protest violations, orders streets cleared by Sept 2

In a rare urgent hearing, the Bombay High Court on September 1 directed the Maharashtra government to clear protestors from Mumbai’s streets by 4 pm on September 2, warning that the ongoing Maratha quota agitation had brought the city to a halt. A special bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Gautam A Ankhad ordered that no further protestors be allowed into the city and called the unfolding scenes across Mumbai “untenable.”

The Court took suo motu cognisance of viral visuals showing protestors climbing traffic signals, bathing and urinating on roads, and vandalising public property. “Immediate correction is necessary,” the bench observed.

The protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange, was only permitted at Azad Maidan for a single day. The Court made it clear that gatherings beyond this site were unlawful. “There should be no protest anywhere else apart from Azad Maidan. The life of Mumbaikars should be normalised,” it said.

Expressing sharp displeasure, the Bench slammed Jarange's assurance to police that his protest would remain peaceful, calling it “lip service.” On Monday, Jarange’s supporters reportedly blocked entry gates at the High Court itself. “We can see how ‘peaceful’ this protest is,” the judges said. “The High Court building has been surrounded and the entire city has been blocked.”

Disturbances were also reported from Churchgate and Marine Drive. “The situation is grim… Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill,” the Court said, noting that police conditions for the protest had been violated.

It also underlined that Jarange no longer holds valid permission to continue the agitation and instructed the state to act accordingly. “He is giving a clear threat… Why is the state government not getting roads cleared?” the Court asked.

The bench has given Jarange and his supporters until Tuesday noon to vacate public roads and restore order.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government will comply with the High Court’s directives. “There have been sporadic incidents… but they were cleared within minutes,” he told reporters.

On the quota demand itself, Fadnavis said the government is exploring legal avenues. “We deliberated all the legal options… and are working to find solutions that will withstand in court,” he said.