UP govt implements life imprisonment penalty for 'Love Jihad' culprits

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, enacted significant amendments to its anti-conversion law, increasing penalties for those convicted of unlawful conversions. The revised legislation, which was passed in the state assembly, updates the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, originally introduced in 2020.

The new provisions, introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, impose harsher punishments, including life imprisonment, for offenses related to forced or fraudulent conversions. Previously, the law stipulated a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹50,000. The amended act now includes severe penalties for actions such as threatening, attacking, or engaging in fraudulent marriage with the intent to convert someone. These crimes are now punishable by 20 years to life imprisonment.

One of the key changes is the broadening of who can file complaints. Under the new law, any individual can now register an FIR in cases of conversion-related offenses, expanding the scope beyond the previous requirement that only allowed victims, their parents, or siblings to file complaints. Additionally, the bill specifies that such cases will be heard exclusively in sessions courts, and bail applications will not be considered without an opportunity for the public prosecutor to present their case. All offenses under this act are now classified as non-bailable.

This legislative move is part of the state government's broader initiative to address what is termed "love jihad," a controversial concept alleging forced conversions under the guise of marriage. An ordinance implementing these measures was first issued in November 2020, and following legislative approval, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was enacted.