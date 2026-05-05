UP smart meter rules changed: Billing, dues, disconnections — all the new rules explained

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said smart electricity meters in the state will no longer run in prepaid mode and will instead operate in postpaid mode after consumers reported technical difficulties. Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the decision was taken at the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that smart meters function like conventional postpaid meters, under which consumers receive monthly electricity bills instead of making advance payments.

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The move comes as a sigh of relief for many residents amid the rise in temperatures, when the government said officials have again been told to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and prevent inconvenience to the public during periods of high electricity demand.

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What did the minister say?

Arvind Kumar Sharma said, “Following the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that smart meters will now function like conventional postpaid meters, under which consumers receive monthly electricity bills instead of making advance payments. The move is aimed at providing relief to electricity users who reported problems with the prepaid system.”

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How many people have smart meters in Uttar Pradesh?

Of the state’s 86.5 lakh smart meter consumers, 83 lakh have smart prepaid meters, with most of them in the 1kW and 2kW categories.

What exactly has changed?

The government has decided to discontinue the prepaid mode of smart electricity meters and run all such meters in postpaid mode.

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How will billing work now?

According to the revised arrangement, electricity consumption from the 1st to the 30th of each month will be billed in the usual manner. Consumers will receive their bills within the next ten days through SMS or WhatsApp, and payments will need to be made within the prescribed time frame after the bill is issued.

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What happens to the old meter replacement?

The replacement of old meters with smart prepaid meters has been temporarily suspended. The government has said resolving complaints related to smart meters already installed will remain a priority.

Can electricity be disconnected during the month?

The minister directed the power department to ensure that electricity connections are not disconnected during the ongoing month cycle under any circumstances.

What relief has been given on pending dues?

Consumers with pending dues will be allowed to pay outstanding amounts in up to 10 instalments.

What should consumers do now?

Consumers have been advised to update their mobile numbers with the electricity department to ensure timely receipt of billing and service-related messages.

Why was the decision announced now?

The decision comes ahead of the peak summer season. The minister said instructions were reiterated to officials during a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan on Monday to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to prevent inconvenience to the public during periods of high electricity demand.

What has the government said about consumer convenience?

The state government has maintained that consumer convenience remains central to its power sector policies and that steps will continue to be taken to address feedback related to smart meter implementation.

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What was the response from the consumer body?

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma welcomed the decision and said, “Consumers of UP welcome the decision taken by CM Yogi Adityanath. However, as consumer representative, I demand that govt must withdraw the FIRs lodged against farmers and others who had staged protests against smart metering issues across the state."