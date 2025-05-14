Up to 60% cancellations: Indian travellers drop Turkey, Azerbaijan amid boycott calls

Bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan from India have taken a sharp nosedive in recent weeks, with major travel platforms confirming a significant drop amid rising national sentiment and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

MakeMyTrip reported that bookings to Azerbaijan and Turkey have decreased by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% in just one week. “In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the company said in an official statement. It has also discontinued all promotions and offers for both destinations to discourage travel.

EaseMyTrip, another major online travel agency, pegged the drop in Indian tourists at 22% for Turkey and 30% for Azerbaijan, estimating a revenue loss of ₹3,000 crore for the two countries due to reduced footfall. “Pakistan caught with its pants down,” said Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told Business Today, referring to the fallout from Operation Sindoor. “Tourism to take further hit, customers are looking at other destinations.”

EaseMyTrip has publicly advised Indian travellers to opt for alternative destinations such as Greece and Armenia, while calling for a boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan. The company has also gone all in with a full-page ad in The Economic Times, titled “Bharat ka Travel App”, reaffirming its nationalist stance under the banner: “Nation First, Business Later… Again!”

The advertisement thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s defence forces for their leadership during Operation Sindoor, a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. “We thank our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and brave Defence Forces, for their decisive leadership and courage during Operation Sindoor, inspiring every Indian to stand tall and proud,” the ad read.

Co-founder Nishant Pitti also posted on X, urging fellow citizens to think twice about spending money in countries backing Pakistan. “When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies? Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let’s spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

