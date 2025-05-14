As 'Boycott Turkey' gains momentum, Turkish broadcaster TRT World's X account withheld in India

India has blocked the official X account of Turkish broadcaster TRT World. When users try to access the social media account, they get the message: "Account withheld. @trtworld has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

Meanwhile, India has also banned the official X accounts of Global Times and Xinhua News Agency of China for spreading pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Xinhua News Agency is official state news agency of the People's Republic of China.

The development comes as Indians have been boycotting products from Turkey and are also avoiding the country as a tourist destination in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's drone and missile attacks against India.