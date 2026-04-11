UPI fee backlash: 3 in 4 users say they will stop using platform if transaction charges are imposed

If you paid for your morning chai, groceries, or electricity bill using UPI today, you are part of a system that handled over 240 billion transactions worth more than ₹314 lakh crore in FY26. With daily volumes crossing 700 million and March alone logging 22 billion transactions, UPI has become the default way you transact—fast, seamless, and crucially, free.

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But that “free” experience is now at the centre of a growing debate.

India’s decade-long digital payments success story is hitting a critical inflection point, with the LocalCircles ‘UPI @ 10’ Survey on Transaction Fees showing that nearly 75% of users like you would stop using UPI if transaction fees are introduced. Only 25% said they would be willing to pay, highlighting how deeply the zero-cost model shapes your behaviour.

Think about it: the reason you instinctively scan a QR code, even for ₹20, is because there’s no cost attached. Over time, this has shifted from being a convenience to an expectation. For you, UPI is no longer just a payments app; it behaves like a public utility.

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UPI, launched in 2016, has scaled into the backbone of India’s financial ecosystem. Whether you are splitting bills, paying rent, or buying from a street vendor, the system works instantly and without friction. But the survey suggests that this frictionless experience may be difficult to sustain if pricing is introduced.

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“Even a nominal transaction charge risks triggering disproportionate behavioural shifts. In a high-frequency, low-ticket ecosystem like UPI, price sensitivity is extreme, and friction—even in basis points—can push users back toward cash,” the survey noted.

This creates a structural challenge. While you benefit from zero-cost transactions, the system behind it—banks, payment apps, and infrastructure providers—continues to incur rising costs, from cybersecurity to settlement systems. Without a clear revenue model, questions around long-term sustainability are becoming harder to ignore.

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You may have already noticed early signs of stress. The survey found that 57% of users have faced situations where a shopkeeper refused UPI and asked for cash, at least once in the past year. Nearly 1 in 5 users said this happens frequently. That friction reflects the pressure building within the ecosystem, even before any formal fees are introduced.

For policymakers, the dilemma is sharp. Introducing fees could change your behaviour overnight, potentially slowing digital adoption and pushing some transactions back into cash. But continuing with a zero-cost model raises concerns about how the system will fund its own growth.

That’s why the conversation is shifting. Instead of charging you directly, industry players are exploring alternative monetisation models—from value-added financial services to merchant solutions and cross-selling products—designed to keep your payment experience free while generating revenue elsewhere.

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The stakes are high. With UPI now embedded in your daily financial life, even a small pricing change could have outsized effects. For now, the message from users is unambiguous: you value convenience, but you expect it to remain free.

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UPI’s adoption is widespread, but willingness to pay remains low, with only 25% open to fees and 75% likely to stop usage. The zero-cost model is now a non-negotiable expectation, making any fee introduction highly sensitive. Merchant-level friction is already emerging, with 57% users facing UPI refusals and cash demands. This creates a policy dilemma, pushing focus toward alternative revenue models instead of direct transaction charges.