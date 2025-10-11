UPI to simplify school fee payments: Education Ministry pushes digital transformation drive 

In a move aimed at deepening India’s digital transformation in education, the Ministry of Education has urged States and Union Territories to promote the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for fee payments in schools. The initiative seeks to simplify financial transactions for students and parents while promoting transparency and efficiency in school administration.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, in a letter to States, UTs, and affiliated bodies such as NCERT, CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), emphasized that adopting digital payment systems like UPI, mobile wallets, and net banking would make school fee submission more secure and convenient.

Ease of schooling through digital payments

The ministry highlighted that transitioning from cash-based to digital fee payments will not only ease the process for families — who can now pay from home without visiting schools — but also ensure transparency and traceability in transactions. This aligns with the government’s broader vision of “Ease of Living” and “Ease of Schooling.”

By modernising administrative processes, schools can focus more on academics and student welfare rather than manual bookkeeping. The move also contributes to improving financial literacy among students, parents, and school staff.

Digitally empowered education ecosystem

Officials noted that this digital reform is part of the government’s larger Digital Transformation agenda, which aims to create a “Viksit Bharat by 2047” — a future-ready, inclusive, and tech-enabled India.

The ministry’s communication describes the UPI integration as a step toward building a citizen-centric education system that embraces secure, transparent, and accessible digital platforms for all stakeholders.