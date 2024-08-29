UPSC can now perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates’ details, identity

The central government has now allowed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify the details, including identity – albeit on a voluntary basis – at the time of registration and during various stages of recruitment for civil services. This comes after the case involving Puja Khedkar, who was debarred from all future examinations, for fraudulently availing attempts at clearing the civil services exams.

Related Articles

UPSC is allowed to perform “Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, for verification of identity of candidates at the time of registration on 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility", the notification read.

The commission will have to adhere to all provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, its rules, and the directions issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which is responsible for issuing the unique identification number to Indian residents. The 12-digit number issued by UIDAI, aka Aadhaar, is issued to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data.

In June, the UPSC decided to use facial recognition and AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating and impersonation in its exams. A tender document invited bids from public sector undertakings to create two tech solutions: Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition of candidates, and live AI-based CCTV surveillance.

UPSC initiated actions against Khedkar in July, including filing a forgery case for faking identity in the civil services exam. The Delhi Police subsequently registered a case and began the investigation. Khedkar, provisionally allotted to the Indian Administrative Service – 2023 batch, Maharashtra cadre – was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune.

Khedkar has also been accused of misusing disability and Other Backward Classes or OBC (non-creamy layer) quotas, among others.