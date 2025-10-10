The US Embassy in India has announced that US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, Michael J Rigas, will travel to India from October 9 to October 14. During their visit, they are expected to meet with Indian government officials to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues.

The Embassy emphasised that the United States remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with India, working together to promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy said, “Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

Ambassador Gor, who previously said that the US-India relationship will "define the 21st century," has voiced his intention to advance the India-US trade relationship, ensuring that it remains “fair” to American businesses. Gor also expressed concerns about India's protectionist policies and regulatory barriers, which he believes have hindered the full realization of the partnership. He further highlighted that persuading India to reduce its purchase of Russian oil remains a "top priority."

The announcement of Gor and Rigas' visit comes shortly after a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on October 9. During the conversation, Modi congratulated Trump on the “success of the historic Gaza peace plan.” The two leaders also reviewed the “good progress” made in bilateral trade negotiations, marking their second conversation in less than a month.

Prime Minister Modi’s call with President Trump follows a series of exchanges between the two leaders, including a conversation on September 16, coinciding with Modi’s 75th birthday. Additionally, both leaders engaged in discussions via social media messages in early September, further highlighting the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

The announcement of Ambassador Gor's visit follows his recent confirmation as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs by the US Senate. Gor, 38, was confirmed along with 106 other nominees in a vote held on September 11, with 51 senators voting in favor and 47 against.