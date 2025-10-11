US envoy Sergio Gor meets PM Modi, presents signed photo from Donald Trump

US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, where they discussed a range of important bilateral issues, including defence, trade, and technology. During the meeting, Gor presented Prime Minister Modi with a special gift: a signed photograph of himself with US President Donald Trump at the White House, featuring Trump's message, "Mr Prime Minister, you are great."

Sharing a picture from the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took to social media, expressing confidence that Gor’s tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He wrote, "Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Addressing a press conference, Gor said, "President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead. It's an honour to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to India. I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations."

Gor, a trusted member of President Trump’s inner circle, remarked after the meeting that the US President regards Prime Minister Modi as "a great and personal friend." He also noted that their discussions covered critical areas such as defence, trade, technology, and the significance of critical minerals in the evolving global landscape.

Gor is accompanied by Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, for a six-day visit aimed at meeting senior Indian officials. Gor’s engagements included talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

In a separate engagement, Jaishankar also met with Gor, with the two discussing the India-US relationship and its global importance. Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes to Gor for his new role. Foreign Secretary Misri and Gor also held a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with Misri wishing Gor success in his assignment.

Despite the ongoing strain in India-US relations due to the imposition of 50% tariffs by the US on Indian exports and other trade-related tensions, there are hopes for improved ties. India has expressed concerns over the US tariffs, which it deems "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," especially in the context of the additional duties on Indian crude oil purchases from Russia. However, recent phone calls between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have raised hopes for a positive resolution to the ongoing trade negotiations.

Gor, who was nominated as the US Ambassador to India in August, has been a long-standing and loyal member of Trump’s administration, most recently serving as the White House personnel director. His appointment is seen as an important step in reinforcing the strategic ties between the two nations.