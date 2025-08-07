‘US has shown no respect for decades’: Ronnie Screwvala says US is only a fairweather country

Even if better sense prevails and the US re-sets the tariffs, India needs to understand that Washington has never been a friend, just a fair-weather country, said investor, film producer and co-founder of UpGrad, Ronnie Screwvala. He said India has come out of worse and this time should be no different. In fact, India should send the US a ‘thank you note’ on Independence Day 2026 for helping accelerate its Viksit Bharat plans.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Even if the US led by Donald Trump re-sets its tariffs when better sense prevails – the message is clear – US is a fair-weather country (can’t say friend – never was for India) for all. We need to fix for the long term. No country “becomes great” in isolation and that is their lesson to learn. Friendship’s first virtue is mutual respect and they have shown none for decades and this time lets read the room right,” he said, acknowledging that many businesses, especially SMEs would face challenges.

Screwvala said that India came out strong after COVID and the only antidote to tariffs is resolve and build – not negotiation. He said this is India’s lifetime opportunity to set its consumption story to new levels and partners who want to grow with India.

Advertisement

If India could harness its rural population, there’s nothing that can stop it, stated the investor. Instead of internal rhetoric India must unite. “Mission is on Independence Day 2026 we can send them a thank you note for accelerating India’s Viksit Bharat plans by a decade,” he said.

Even if the US lead by @realDonaldTrump re-sets its tariffs when better sense prevails - the message is clear - US is a Fair weather Country( can’t say friend- never was for India ) for All. We need to fix for the long term. No country “becomes Great” in isolation and… — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) August 7, 2025

US TARIFFS ON INDIA

The US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, doubling the existing tariff rate to a total of 50 per cent. This move follows New Delhi's decision to continue purchasing Russian oil, which the US views as undermining efforts to sanction Russia over its actions in Ukraine. The tariff is set to take effect for goods entered after a 21-day grace period, ending on August 27, 2025.

Advertisement

The White House justified the decision as "appropriate" in response to the "national emergency" arising from Russia's war in Ukraine. India has expressed strong disapproval of the US action, labelling it "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The Indian government has vowed to take "all actions necessary" to protect its interests and maintain energy security for its population of 1.4 billion.

The tariff targets Indian goods due to New Delhi's import of "crude oil or petroleum products extracted, refined, or exported from the Russian Federation."

In defence, India has pointed out the double standards, noting that "The US imports uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV sector, fertilisers, and chemicals."

The US, meanwhile, has opened the door for potential negotiations. Trade negotiators are scheduled to visit Delhi on August 25, sparking hope that the tariff may be revisited if India agrees to certain concessions, particularly in the agricultural sector.

China has publicly supported India, with Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, stating, "India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable." Jing added that India's "foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries."