US hits India over Russian oil, but Ukraine runs on Indian diesel refined from it

India has emerged as Ukraine’s top diesel supplier in July 2025, just as the U.S. imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods for continuing Russian oil imports.

The irony is stark: even as Washington punishes India over its energy ties with Moscow, Indian diesel is helping fuel Kyiv’s wartime economy.

According to NaftoRynok, a Ukrainian oil market analytics firm, India accounted for 15.5% of Ukraine’s diesel imports in July—more than any other country. Daily shipments averaged 2,700 tons, making it one of India’s highest monthly fuel export figures for the year.

From January to July 2025, India’s share in Ukraine’s diesel supply rose to 10.2%, a dramatic jump from just 1.9% during the same period in 2024. The diesel reportedly reaches Ukraine via tanker deliveries along the Danube from Romania, and through the OPET terminal in Turkey, despite sanctions.

This comes amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States. The Trump administration recently imposed 50% tariffs—an initial 25% reciprocal levy, followed by an additional 25%—citing India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude.

U.S. sanctions target India’s oil sourcing, while Ukrainian battlefields and cities are running on Indian-refined diesel. Much of India’s exported diesel may include reprocessed Russian-origin crude, though official data remains opaque.

Other major suppliers to Ukraine in July included Slovakia (15%), Greece (13.5%), Turkey (12.4%), and Lithuania (11.4%). Indian exports, however, marked the sharpest growth trajectory among them.

Despite American pressure, India has stood firm on energy procurement. It previously complied with U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, but this time has opted to diversify supplies and prioritise national energy security.

Analysts say the situation underscores the complexity of global energy flows—and the limits of unilateral sanctions in an interconnected market. While Washington targets Moscow’s oil, India’s refiners are quietly becoming critical players in Europe’s energy chain.