'Using Wipro campus could reduce ORR traffic by 30%': Siddaramaiah makes radical request to Azim Premji

As Bengaluru's traffic woes continue to dent its image as the IT hub of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently wrote to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji. In his letter to the industrialist, Siddaramaiah sought Wipro's support in tackling traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR).

He praised Wipro's role in the development of Karnataka's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development. The Karnataka CM also flagged severe traffic congestion at the Iblur junction during peak hours.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life," the letter read.

He suggested allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, under agreed terms and security considerations. Siddaramaiah said that this move could reduce traffic congestion significantly.

"In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%, particularly during peak office hours."

Advertisement

Read Siddaramaiah's full letter to Azim Premji

The request soon went viral on social media, leaving netizens baffled and wondering as to whether this move would be helpful at all. Some also flagged terrible town planning on part of the government.

"How about he reduces some cars from his cavalcade. But no, I am the ruling entitled class, I should have 100 cars moving with me," a user commented.

A second user said: "What kind of request is this? Using infrastructure of a vital private entity to tide over bad town planning. And also it does not seem to be a temporary measure."

Advertisement

" So the government can't create infrastructure and now wants to use private property as public. Shamelessness at its peak," a third user wrote.

"Will the govt open to road in front of Vidhana Soudha too? This will also ease traffic in CBD," another user asked.