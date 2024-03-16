Uttar Pradesh Election Schedule: 80 constituencies to vote in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1 - Full details

Voting for the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is set to occur in seven stages, spanning from April 19 to June 1, as per the Election Commission's declaration on March 16. The counting of votes will commence on June 4.

This echoes the 2019 Lok Sabha election pattern in which polling was also conducted across seven stages from April 11 to May 19.



Uttar Pradesh, with its significant contribution of as many as 80 members to the Lok Sabha, plays a pivotal role in the national electoral landscape, often referred to that the road to Delhi goes through Lucknow.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demonstrated a solid majority in UP in the previous two Lok Sabha elections, gaining the majority of seats. This supremacy was underscored by their winning streak in the state elections of 2017 and 2022.



In the prior elections, the BJP won 62 of the 80 constituencies in UP, with a further 2 seats claimed by its NDA partner, Apna Dal (S), thus commanding a noteworthy 50% of the votes in the politically crucial state. This was an encore of their superb performance in the 2014 elections, where the saffron party clinched an outstanding 71 seats in UP.