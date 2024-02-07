Uttar Pradesh govt presents record Rs 7.46 lakh crore budget for FY25

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has praised the Uttar Pradesh budget, noting its proposals for research and skill development, women's empowerment, and farmers' advancement. The party's national spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, asserted that the state's budget has exceeded Rs 7 lakh crore for the first time, maintaining a fiscal deficit of 3.4 per cent within the stipulated 3.5 per cent limit.

Agarwal highlighted the growth of Uttar Pradesh's GDP, currently at Rs 25.55 lakh crore, suggesting that it will help the state play a crucial role in India's overall development. He also stated that the budget falls in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, strengthening the nation's infrastructure akin to the guidelines of the Union Budget.

He further noted the budget's commitment to "Ram Rajya", referencing several proposals related to infrastructure development and cultural and religious site enhancements. According to Agarwal, these initiatives will also foster numerous employment opportunities.

The Uttar Pradesh government presented its Rs 7.36-lakh-crore budget for 2024-25 on Monday, prioritising infrastructure development and the welfare of women, youth, and farmers. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, commencing his budget speech in the assembly with a Ramcharitmanas verse, stated that the state government draws inspiration from the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

With inputs from PTI

