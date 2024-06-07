Yogi in action after poll setback: All govt vacancies to be filled; 'Janta Darshan' to discuss power cuts, women safety

Days after the drubbing in Lok Sabha polls 2024, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is back in action. The chief minister directed officials to fill government vacancies and complete pending appointments at the earliest.

He also asked them to send the proposals regarding the same to the respective selection commissions. The state government has also provided the facility of E-Proposals to ensure the ease of appointment process.

He further emphasised on examining the rules carefully before sending proposals, making sure no questionable proposals are sent and to decide on a timeline for the selection process.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, unemployment, lack of alacrity in filling government vacancies and paper leaks became huge issues. These issues are believed to have contributed to the decline in BJP's seat share and vote share in the state.

Moreover, the CM also restarted the Janata Darshan on Thursday after the end of the model code of conduct. During the Janata Darshan, Yogi heard people's grievances ranging from power cuts to women's safety. He directed officials that there needs to be a fixed time frame for addressing public grievances and no carelessness will be tolerated at any level.

Yogi said that in the wake of extremely hot weather, state electricity department officials should repair transformers and fix problems like power tripping at the earliest. He directed them to to go for power cuts only when it is absolutely necessary.

Apart from this, Yogi also directed all outstanding payments of the previous season should be made to sugarcane farmers before the start of the new sugarcane crushing season. He added that in future, the payments will be made only to those farmers who have a good track record.

The state government also directed educational institutions to factor in weather conditions while preparing the academic calendar, asking them to avoid conducting exams after May 10.

Furthermore, he asked officials to maintain details of welfare schemes and their labharthis (beneficiaries) on the CM dashboard for monitoring. Yogi also said that there should not be any delays in paying wages under the rural jobs scheme MNREGS.

In a massive setback to the BJP's '400 paar' clarion call, the saffron party secured only 33 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, four seats short of Samajwadi Party. The SP won on 37 seats while the Congress won in 6 seats. BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won on 2 seats.

Overall, the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own as the saffron party won 240 Lok Sabha seats and was pushed to the 293 mark with the support of its allies like JD(U), TDP, Jana Sena and Shiv Sena.

The TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats whereas Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena won 2 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The JD(U) won 12 seats in Bihar whereas the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 7 seats in Maharashtra.