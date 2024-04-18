Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for all 5 seats in Phase-1

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won all five seats in the Himalayan state in both 2014 and 2019. The five Lok seats of Uttarakhand going to polls are Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Almora.

Sitting BJP MPs Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, and Ajay Tamta have been fielded by the party from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, and Almora respectively. The saffron party has replaced its candidates in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal. Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Haridwar and Anil Baluni has been fielded in place of Tirath Singh Rawat in Pauri Garhwal.

From Congress, PCC president Ganesh Godiyal is contesting from Pauri Garhwal, former chief minister Harish Rawat's son Virendra Rawat from Haridwar, Jot Singh Gunsola from Tehri Garhwal, Prakash Joshi from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Pradeep Tamta from Almora.

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Seats BJP Congress Haridwar Trivendra Singh Rawat Virendra Rawat Pauri Garhwal Anil Baluni Ganesh Godiyal Tehri Garhwal Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah Jot Singh Gunsola Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Ajay Bhatt Prakash Joshi Almora Ajay Tamta Pradeep Tamta

The nearly month-long campaigning for the five Lok Sabha seats came to a close on Wednesday with the BJP seeking a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign scene in Uttarakhand was lackluster initially as it was largely one-sided with the BJP's star campaigners - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - addressing poll meetings in some parts of the state or the other on a daily basis.

The Congress' star campaigners were missing from the landscape until April 13 when party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed her first rallies in Ramnagar and Roorkee in support of candidates from Haridwar, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal seats. She asked the people to vote for change, alleging that the 10 years of the Modi government had done nothing except lying to the people.

"Vote wisely. Otherwise, your daily struggles will continue for another five years," she warned. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, sought another term for Modi for the sake of a developed India of which Uttarakhand is an essential part and highlighted the steps taken by the BJP-led NDA government over the last 10 years to strengthen road, rail, and air connectivity infrastructure in the state.