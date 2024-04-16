Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase 1 voting date, states, seats - all you need to know 

India is gearing up for the first of seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19. This time, the elections for the Lower House will be held in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, and the last will be on June 1. Among the major states going to polls in Phase 1 are Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

The states where elections will be over in the first phase itself are Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Sikkim (1). The polling will also be over in the first phase in Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Overall, 102 of 534 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs in the first phase.

List Of States Going To Polls In Phase-1

Arunachal Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats)



Assam (5)

Bihar (4)

Chhatisgarh (1)

Madhya Pradesh (6)

Maharashtra (5)

Manipur (2)

Meghalaya (2)

Mizoram (1)

Nagaland (1)

Rajasthan (12)

Sikkim (1)

Tamil Nadu (39)

Tripura (1)

Uttar Pradesh (8)

Uttarakhand (5)

West Bengal (3)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1)

Jammu and Kashmir (1)

Lakshadweep (1)

Puducherry (1)

In Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats (80), constituencies going to polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Bengal's Coochbehar, Alipurduars, and Jalpaiguri are also going to polls in the first phase. Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

In Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, 5 constituencies are going to polls on April 19. Among them are Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and 5 seats in Uttarakhand will go to polls in Phase 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.