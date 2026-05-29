Vantara vindicated: Supreme Court cites ‘bar of finality’ in wildlife transfer case

The Supreme Court has refused to reopen investigations into international wildlife transfers linked to Vantara, the Jamnagar-based animal rescue and rehabilitation facility managed by the Reliance Group.

A division bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria dismissed a plea seeking recall of the court’s March 9, 2026 order and fresh probes by agencies including the CBI, ED, DRI and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau into animal transfers involving Greens Zoological Rescue Centre, Radha Krishna Temple Trust and associated Khodiyar Animal Welfare Trust.

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The court ruled that all transfers up to September 2025 had already been exhaustively examined by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), whose findings were accepted by the Supreme Court on September 15, 2025 and reaffirmed again on March 9, 2026.

“In view of the SIT Report accepted by this Court… respondent Nos. 5 and 6 cannot be investigated, inquired into, much less prosecuted, in respect of the transfers therein examined,” the Bench said, describing the protection as a “bar of finality.”

The petition had cited alleged irregularities and investigations in countries including Brazil, UAE, Venezuela, Peru, Malaysia and Uganda, and sought coordination with international bodies such as INTERPOL and the CITES Secretariat. However, the court held that these allegations related to the same transactions already reviewed by the SIT.

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The judgment repeatedly stressed that even if irregularities were committed by foreign exporters or intermediaries abroad, liability could not automatically be imposed on the Indian recipient institution if imports were backed by valid CITES export and import permits and approvals from Indian authorities.

The Bench also rejected reliance on media reports, social media posts, leaked chats and screenshots as grounds for reopening criminal investigations, observing that such digital material lacked corroborative physical evidence.

Importantly, the court said a “settled and vested right” had accrued in favour of the trusts linked to Vantara, extending protection against further coercive action to their trustees, directors, management and sponsoring entities including Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

At the same time, the Supreme Court acknowledged concerns raised by the CITES Secretariat regarding India’s future regulatory framework for imports of endangered Appendix-I species. It directed India’s CITES Management Authority to formulate a stricter Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with the Geneva-based secretariat within three months.

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Responding to the Supreme Court order, Vantara Chief Executive Officer Vivaan Karani said the judgment reaffirmed the organisation’s long-standing position that every animal brought to the Jamnagar facility had arrived through lawful processes and was being cared for under globally recognised welfare standards.

Karani said the verdict was not only a legal vindication of Vantara’s rescue and rehabilitation work, but also an acknowledgment of the larger philosophy driving the initiative. “From the very first rescue, our commitment has been simple — every animal in our care deserves dignity, protection and lifelong support. The Supreme Court has recognised both the integrity of our processes and the intent behind our conservation mission,” he said.

He added that Vantara’s work extends beyond animal rescue and includes long-term conservation, rehabilitation and species recovery efforts carried out in partnership with international organisations and wildlife authorities.

“At Vantara, conservation is not a slogan but a daily responsibility. Every life matters, and this judgment strengthens our resolve to continue expanding our work in animal welfare, scientific conservation and global cooperation,” Karani said.