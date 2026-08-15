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Vedic hymns & Tricolours: Why 2 famous temples in MP celebrate Independence Day 4 days early  

Vedic hymns & Tricolours: Why 2 famous temples in MP celebrate Independence Day 4 days early  

When India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, the moment corresponded with Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi in the Hindu calendar. Rather than relying on the Gregorian calendar, these shrines mark the nation's freedom strictly according to this lunar date (tithi).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 5:30 AM IST
Vedic hymns & Tricolours: Why 2 famous temples in MP celebrate Independence Day 4 days early  official celebrations across schools, government institutions, and public venues remain fixed on August 15

While the rest of the nation prepares to mark Independence Day on August 15, two prominent temples in Madhya Pradesh celebrated the national milestone four days early on August 11, aligning national freedom with the sacred geometry of the Hindu lunar calendar.

The unique observances took place at the ancient Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of the Shivna River in Mandsaur and the Bade Ganesh Temple in Ujjain.

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Priests at both shrines said that when India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, the historic moment corresponded with Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi in the Hindu calendar.

Rather than relying on the Gregorian calendar, these shrines mark the nation's freedom strictly according to this lunar date (tithi), which fell on August 11 this year.

At the Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur, around 250 devotees gathered as the rare eight-faced Shivling was adorned for special prayers. Priests performed a sacred abhishek of the Shivling using water mixed with durva grass alongside the chanting of Vedic hymns — a ritual believed in Hindu tradition to ward off hardship and overcome obstacles.

Umesh Joshi, president of the Jyotish and Karmakand Parishad, an organisation of temple priests and devotees, noted that the ritual carried both spiritual and civic weight. He said that the shrine has observed Independence Day on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi continuously since 1985.

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A parallel celebration unfolded at the Bade Ganesh Temple in Ujjain, where national pride intertwined with temple rituals. Priests led a energetic Tiranga Yatra to the temple premises accompanied by traditional drumbeats and patriotic slogans.

The National Flag was first presented to the idol of Lord Ganesh before a special Maha Aarti was conducted. The Tricolour was subsequently hoisted atop the main spire of the shrine.

Though official celebrations across schools, government institutions, and public venues remain fixed on August 15, the annual August 11 observances in Mandsaur and Ujjain remain a distinct cultural tradition, honoring the nation's sovereignty through the rhythm of its ancient calendar.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 5:30 AM IST
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