US visa rule change? Embassy clarifies whether minors need to be present for in-person interviews, a rule parents often miss

Why the embassy is emphasising this

The in-person interview requirement for minors is tied to the consular process itself — an officer must physically see every applicant before a visa can be issued. The embassy described the interview as one of the most consequential steps in the entire visa application process, noting that it serves the broader goals of border security, national security and public safety.

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"Keeping America's border secure is of utmost importance," the embassy said, adding that the Department of State is committed to upholding high standards through its visa vetting process.

Applying for a minor’s U.S. visa? Whether your child is a newborn or almost 18, they must appear in person for the consular interview. This is a reminder for parents and guardians: the in-person consular interview is mandatory at every age.



Watch the full video so you’re fully… pic.twitter.com/q3nKpprZCz — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 14, 2026

What parents should do

Anyone scheduling a US visa appointment for a minor — whether a newborn, a young child or a teenager approaching 18- should plan for the child to be physically present at the consular interview. A parent or guardian alone cannot fulfil the requirement on the child's behalf.

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The embassy's message was unambiguous: age is not a valid reason to skip the in-person interview. The requirement applies from the very first days of a child's life through to the day before they turn 18.