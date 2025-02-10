Veljan Group chairman stabbed 70 times by grandson over property dispute in Hyderabad

A tragic family dispute turned fatal when an 86-year-old Hyderabad-based industrialist, Velamati Chandrasekhara Janardhana Rao, was allegedly stabbed to death by his grandson over a disagreement on property distribution, police said on February 10.

The incident followed a heated argument at Rao’s residence. The grandson, 29-year-old Kilaru Keerthi Teja, confronted Rao, accusing him of unfairly distributing family assets. Teja, who had reportedly received Rs 4 crore as his share of the ancestral property, demanded more.

The argument quickly escalated, culminating in a violent attack where Teja allegedly stabbed his grandfather 70 times. Rao’s daughter, Sarojini Devi, attempted to intervene but was injured in the scuffle. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The attack occurred during a visit to Rao’s residence on February 9. Teja, who recently returned to Hyderabad after completing a master’s degree in the United States, was taken into custody the same day and is being questioned by police.

Rao was a respected figure in Hyderabad’s industrial circles. He served as chairman of Veljan Group, a pioneering company in the fluid power sector. Founded in 1965, Veljan Group specialises in manufacturing pneumatic and hydraulic products across its multiple facilities in and around Hyderabad. Veljan Denison Ltd, one of its listed entities, has a market capitalisation of Rs 458.55 crore. According to its latest financial results, the company posted a profit of Rs 5.56 crore on a total income of Rs 34.59 crore for the second quarter.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal confrontation.