'Very big' deal may happen soon with India: Donald Trump on India-US trade deal after China pact

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a "very big deal" might take place with India soon. Trump's announcement on a potential trade deal with India comes after a mega trade deal between the US and China was signed.

“...We just signed (trade deal) with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody... But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one,” Trump said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed between Washington DC and Beijing. "We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good," Trump added.

Donald Trump also said that the US will not make deals with every country and that the White House will just "send them a thank you letter".

"We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do."

While speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) last month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a trade deal between the two countries could be finalised soon, with them finding a common ground on what works for them the best.

Meanwhile, India is standing firm in trade negotiations with the US, despite a looming July 9 deadline for a 26% tariff on Indian imports, government sources told Business Today TV.

Talks are reportedly at a “50-50” stage, with officials emphasising that New Delhi is not “desperate” for a quick interim deal. They said the goal is a “win-win” outcome, regardless of shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The US is seeking broader market access in politically sensitive areas like food and agriculture, which India insists require extensive domestic consultation. Washington also wants the deal to cover government procurement, intellectual property, customs, and digital trade, including data flows.

India's top priority is a full rollback of the 26% tariff—suspended until July 9—with a 10% base duty already in effect since April. It is also pushing for the removal of the 50% US duty on global steel and aluminium imports and a rollback of the 25% blanket tariff on automobiles and parts.

Sources said the interim deal will lay the groundwork for a broader agreement expected by year-end.

These negotiations take place amid global trade tensions triggered by Trump’s April decision to impose reciprocal tariffs. Other regional players like Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Bangladesh were hit harder and are also in talks with the U.S.

Despite hurdles, the US remains India’s top export market, highlighting the stakes involved.