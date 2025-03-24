'Very wrong decision by SC collegium': Mohandas Pai reacts to transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC 

Former Infosys CFO and investor Mohandas Pai on Monday came out strongly against the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court while an inquiry is still underway into allegations of unaccounted cash found at his official residence.

Pai’s reaction came after the top court confirmed its recommendation to transfer Justice Varma — currently facing an in-house probe — to his parent court. The collegium’s resolution stated, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on March 20 and 24, 2025 has recommended the repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.”

The action comes days after judicial work was formally withdrawn from Justice Varma and Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D K Upadhyaya launched an in-house inquiry. The probe was triggered by a fire incident on March 14 at Varma’s Lutyens’ Delhi residence, where firefighters reported finding “four to five semi-burnt stacks of Indian currency.”

Justice Varma has denied the allegations, stating: “The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous.” He called the claim a conspiracy “to frame and malign” him and said neither he nor his family members ever stored any money in the affected area.

On March 22, the Supreme Court uploaded an in-house inquiry report that included photographs, videos, and Varma’s written response. The report, submitted by Chief Justice Upadhyaya, said the matter “warrants a deeper probe,” noting there was no indication of any external entry into the fire-hit room.

A three-judge panel—comprising the chief justices of the Punjab and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and a judge from the Karnataka High Court—has now been tasked with investigating the incident further.

Justice Varma was appointed to the Allahabad High Court in 2014 and shifted to the Delhi High Court in 2021. His transfer will take effect once approved by the Centre.

