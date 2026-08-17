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VFS Global moves beyond visas, launches new property registration centres in Maharashtra

VFS Global moves beyond visas, launches new property registration centres in Maharashtra

VFS Global launched the centre in a consortium with WE Excel Software Pvt Ltd

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 5:28 PM IST
VFS Global moves beyond visas, launches new property registration centres in MaharashtraVFS Global is entering a new line of business in Maharashtra

VFS Global, which runs visa application centres for governments around the world, is expanding into property registration in Maharashtra.

The company has launched Maharashtra's first Model Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) in Pune. The centre is aimed at making property registration faster and more digital.

The Model SRO was inaugurated on August 13 by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Government officials, including Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade, and VFS Global's Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development Jiten Vyas were also present.

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What VFS Global Is Doing

VFS Global launched the centre in a consortium with WE Excel Software Pvt. Ltd. The company says the new SRO will use digital infrastructure and trained service executives to streamline the registration process.

The centre has air-conditioned facilities, waiting lounges with Wi-Fi, digital systems and service executives to guide applicants. It also offers refreshments and water dispensers.

Bawankule said the Model SRO programme is intended to tackle issues such as overcrowding and long waiting times while maintaining government oversight and regulatory compliance.

"The launch of Maharashtra’s first Model Sub-Registrar Office in Pune marks an important milestone in our efforts to modernise property registration and make public services more citizen-centric," he said.

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The Model SROs will be optional. Existing government offices will continue to operate.

Watch: Faith Conclave 2026: VFS Global’s Yummi Talwar On Building Resilient Global Tourism Organisations

60 Centres Planned Across Maharashtra

VFS Global and WE Excel Software won a five-year contract from Maharashtra’s Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps in early 2026.

Under the contract, the consortium will set up 60 Model Sub-Registrar Offices across Maharashtra in phases.

The companies will handle the end-to-end setup of the centres, including digital infrastructure and service delivery teams.

The move takes VFS Global beyond its core business of visa outsourcing and technology services.

VFS Global says it currently operates 4,250 application centres across 169 countries and serves 71 governments. Since 2001, it has processed more than 557 million transactions and, since 2007, more than 240 million biometric enrolments.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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