Videshi turns to swadeshi: McDonald’s launches millet bun burger in India; here's what we know

Global food chain McDonald’s recently introduced the Millet Bun Burger in India. With this development, McDonald’s India becomes one of the first global quick-service restaurant chains to introduce millets into its menu, underlining the growing influence of Indian agricultural research on international food trends.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday backed the global food chain's announcement, calling it a major step in taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “swadeshi” to the world stage.

Advertisement

Sharing a post on X, the minister said the ‘Millet Bun Burger’ has been developed by the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“Videshi turns to Swadeshi as the popular international food chain McDonald’s serves India’s Millet Bun Burger, prepared using indigenous technology developed by the Mysuru-based CSIR institute,” Singh wrote.

He described the launch as “a proud moment showcasing how Indian innovation and traditional nutrition are reshaping global food trends, and a grand vindication for India’s Millet movement, which had gained momentum with the UN declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets at the behest of India, with the personal intervention of PM Modi.”

Advertisement

“Videshi turns to #Swadeshi” as the popular international food chain McDonald’s serves India’s “Millet Bun Burger”, prepared using indigenous technology developed by the Mysore based #CSIR institute, the “Central Food Technological Research Institute “ #CFTRI.



A proud moment… pic.twitter.com/yGyya94anf — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 2, 2025

CFTRI’s millet-based formulation aims to improve the nutritional value of bakery products while supporting sustainable agricultural practices. The bun has been made using five types of millets — three major (bajra, ragi and jowar) and two minor (proso and kodo) — which together make up 22 per cent of its composition.

Customers can choose the Multi-Millet Bun with any burger by selecting it during their order, either in-store or through the McDelivery app, for an additional ₹10. The option will soon be available across other ordering channels as well. McDonald’s India said the inclusion of the Multi-Millet Bun is part of its ongoing efforts to explore nutritional alternatives, and its continued availability will depend on customer feedback and demand.

Advertisement

The United Nations General Assembly had declared 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ to raise awareness about their nutritional and environmental benefits. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) led the initiative in collaboration with India and other stakeholders.

According to FAO, millets grow on arid lands with minimal inputs and can withstand climate variations, making them an ideal choice for countries seeking to enhance self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported grains