Vijay gave ₹75 crore in loans, parked ₹100 crore in FDs: Who borrowed from the TVK chief

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has disclosed loans and advances worth more than ₹75 crore to family members, associates, trusts and companies, according to his election affidavit filed for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. TVK chief parked ₹100 crore in fixed deposits and over ₹213 crore in a single bank savings account.

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The affidavit shows Vijay declaring total assets worth ₹648.85 crore and liabilities of ₹7.63 crore. His movable assets alone stand at over ₹426 crore, while immovable assets are valued at around ₹222 crore.

₹75 crore in loans and advances

One of the biggest disclosures in the affidavit is the scale of loans and advances extended by Vijay.

The actor-politician reported loans worth over ₹75.5 crore, including ₹20 crore each to A L P Antonius Britto and Kokilambal Educational Foundation.

He also disclosed loans of ₹12.6 crore to spouse Sangeetha Vijay, ₹5.84 crore to Vidya Charitable Trust, ₹5 crore to V Ravichandran and ₹3 crore to N Anand.

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The affidavit further listed smaller advances to Jason Sanjay, Divya Saasha and several associates and entities linked to him.

Over ₹213 crore in one bank account

Vijay's affidavit also revealed massive cash holdings in banks and fixed-income instruments. The single biggest component is over ₹213.36 crore parked in an Indian Overseas Bank savings account in Saligramam. Besides this, he declared balances across Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank accounts.

He has also invested ₹100 crore in fixed deposits across four banks - ₹40 crore in Axis Bank, ₹25 crore in Indian Overseas Bank, ₹20 crore in HDFC Bank and ₹15 crore in State Bank of India.

Minimal equity exposure

Despite his massive wealth, Vijay's exposure to equity markets remains negligible. His affidavit showed shares worth just about ₹19.37 lakh, including holdings in Jaya Nagar Property B Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill.

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Vijay declared immovable assets worth more than ₹222 crore, including residential and commercial properties across Chennai and Kodaikanal. His residential properties alone are valued at over ₹117 crore, while commercial assets account for over ₹82 crore.

The affidavit also listed luxury vehicles, including BMW, Lexus and Toyota Vellfire models worth over ₹13 crore, besides gold, silver and diamond jewellery valued at more than ₹6 crore.

Vijay, who emerged as a major political force in Tamil Nadu after TVK won 108 Assembly seats, reported an income of ₹184.53 crore for FY2024-25.