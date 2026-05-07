IT shares: Is it right time to 'buy' TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Zensar Tech, KPIT?

Shares of IT firms such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Zensar Tech, KPIT Technologies and Wipro are trading near their 52 week lows amid concerns over AI disruption and subdued Q4 earnings.

These IT stocks form part of the BSE IT index, which has tanked 23% this year and fallen 20% in a year. Nifty IT too has crashed 23% in 2026 and lost 19% in a year. With IT stocks in a downcycle this year, some of them have not made any major move from their 52 week lows, leaving investors guessing over the fate of their portfolios in the near future.

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For instance, shares of TCS are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 2346 reached on March 30, 2026. The stock of India's largest IT firm was trading 1.31% lower at Rs 2,403 in the current session. Market cap of the TCS stood at Rs 8.69 lakh crore.

Morgan Stanley set a target of Rs 2,880, a 12% upside from the April 2026 levels. CLSA has retained its "Outperform" call with a target of Rs 2,985. Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 3,000.

Infosys, another IT behemoth, trades near its 52-week low of Rs 1149.80 reached on April 28, 2026. In the current session, the IT stock was trading at Rs 1161.25 against the previous close of Rs 1167.30.

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After the IT firm reported Q4 earnings, Infosys received a slew of price targets from brokerages.

Prabhudas Lilladhar has a price target of Rs 1,570 with a Buy call, Deven Chokseyhas a buy call with price target of Rs 1,497.

Kotak Neo also has a buy stance with a price target of Rs 1,440. BOB Capital Markets has a Hold call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,396.

ICICIDirect also has a hold call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,330.

Wipro shares also trade near their 52 week low of Rs 185.50 reached on March 30, 2026. In the current session, the IT stock was trading at Rs 197.40 against the previous close of Rs 199.10.

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HDFC Securities has an Add rating on the Wipro stock with a target price of Rs 225. YES Securities has a price target of Rs 280. While global brokerage CLSA has a target of Rs 260, Geojit BNP Paribas has a Rs 219. Emkay Global has a reduce rating with a price target of Rs 210 on the Wipro stock.

HCL Tech shares hit a fresh 52 week low of Rs 1181.10 in the current session.Market cap of the IT major fell to Rs 3.20 lakh crore. Motilal Oswal has a buy call with a price target of Rs 2,200. Sharekhan has assigned a target of Rs 1,893 on the IT stock.

Zensar Tech shares slipped to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 508.85 on May 4,2026.

In the current session, market cap of the IT major fell to Rs 11,829 crore. Choice Institutional broking has a price target of Rs 650 on the stock with a buy call. BOB Capital Markets assigned a price target of Rs 627.50 with a sell call.

KPIT Technologies shares hit a 52 week low of Rs 625 on March 17, 2026. In the current session, KPIT shares fell 3.27% to Rs 324. Market cap of the IT major fell to Rs 19,848 crore.

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Goldman Sachs recently adjusted its 12-month target to Rs 730 on the KPIT stock with a neutral stance.